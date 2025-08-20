Oklahoma to require teachers from California, New York to pass ideology test

Oklahoma will soon implement a new requirement for teachers relocating from California and New York, mandating they pass an exam designed to prevent the influence of what state officials call “radical leftist ideology,” ABC News reports. Critics have denounced the initiative as a politically motivated “MAGA loyalty test.”

Ryan Walters, superintendent of Oklahoma’s public schools, said Monday that any teacher coming from the two states will need to complete a certification exam administered by PragerU, a conservative nonprofit. “As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safeguarded from the radical leftist ideology fostered in places like California and New York,” Walters said in a statement, as cited by ABC News.

PragerU, short for Prager University, produces brief online videos promoting conservative viewpoints on politics and economics. The organization describes its mission as “focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media.”

Quinton Hitchcock, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Education, confirmed to ABC News that the 50-question test has been finalized and will be implemented “very soon.” While the full exam has not been released, the state shared the first five questions, which include identifying the first three words of the U.S. Constitution and explaining why freedom of religion is “important to America’s identity.”

Opponents of the measure argue that it unfairly targets teachers from politically liberal states and may discourage qualified educators from applying. Proponents, however, maintain it is necessary to ensure that classroom instruction aligns with Oklahoma’s values and educational standards.