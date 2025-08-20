Nueva Ecija, Pampanga post contrasting victories

Nueva Ecija and Pampanga took different routes toward victories in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

The Rice Vanguards led throughout and routed the Imus Braderhood, 76-62, while the Giant Lanterns clawed their way back from a deep hole to thwart the Bataan Risers, 97-90, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Powered by Will McAloney and John Wilson, Nueva Ecija bucked the absence of three key players to notch their 22nd win against one loss and catch Abra Solid North at the top of the standings.

Pampanga, the reigning back-to-back titlist, met stiff resistance from Bataan and trailed as far as 32-17 before seizing control at halftime, 44-42, and fending off the Risers’ rallies in the fourth quarter.

The Giant Lanterns improved to 17-7 and shared fourth spot with the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo in the playoff race of the North Division, where they trailed the Abra Weavers, the Rice Vanguards and the San Juan Knights (21-2).

Larry Muyang shone for Pampanga with 22 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, followed by Archie Concepcion with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists, and Jhan Nermal with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Bataan dropped to 9-15 despite Mitchelle Maynes’ 26 points, all in the second half, plus nine rebounds, Lorenz Capulong’s 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists, and Rhinwill Yambing’s 18 points, six rebounds and two steals.

McAloney posted 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Nueva Ecija, which hardly missed the services of MPBL All-Star Rob Celiz, former Most Valuable Player Jaycee Marcelino, and his twin Jayvee Marcelino.

Wilson provided support with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Christian Manaytay with eight points plus five rebounds.

Imus tumbled to 9-14 as only Mark Doligon struck back with 22 points plus five rebounds.

Basilan Starhorse got a vintage performance from Alex Cabagnot and bested Sarangani, 86-79, in the opener.

The 42-year-old former national team player posted 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals to power the Portmasters to 12-10 and boost their playoff drive.