'None of the above' should count, says LENTE ahead of BARMM polls

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) on Wednesday, 20 August, called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to allow the "none of the above" (NOTA) choice to impact election outcomes “when chosen by the electorate.”

As the first-ever Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections approach, LENTE stressed that NOTA “serves as an important barometer of political legitimacy, sending a signal to parties, candidates, and institutions that citizens expect higher standards of leadership in governance.”

“While NOTA is currently unable to impact election results, the value of NOTA is not lost. It remains a legitimate and powerful expression of dissent that registers public dissatisfaction with the choices offered,” LENTE said.

The poll watchdog also argued that NOTA prevents voter disengagement from being hidden in abstention or invalid ballots and instead “channels it into constructive feedback for the political system.”

“In this sense, NOTA operates as both a democratic safeguard and an instrument for building a more responsive and accountable government,” it added.

LENTE further urged Comelec, civil society organizations, and the media to strengthen education and advocacy on the value of voting NOTA.

“This will play an important role in dispelling uncertainty and hesitation that often accompany new electoral innovations, and in ensuring that the public understands NOTA not as apathy but as a deliberate act of democratic participation,” the group said.

Earlier, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia called for an “extremely urgent” meeting to resolve the issue of the NOTA option in the official ballots for the BARMM elections.

The Bangsamoro Electoral Code and its implementing rules and regulations do not provide clear guidance on what happens if NOTA garners a majority of votes. Under the legal framework, NOTA is insufficient to “win” an election and cannot affect the election of district representatives, as it is not considered a candidate.

The Bangsamoro Legal Framework emphasizes that NOTA “functions as a political expression of rejection, not as a candidate.” Even if NOTA receives more support than any candidate, the candidate with the highest number of valid votes will still assume office.

To prevent potential complications, the Independent Election Monitoring Center has urged Comelec and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to clarify the issue before the 13 October elections.