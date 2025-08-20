Niyogyugan Festival snubs Ahtisa Manalo

Not a few netizens from Quezon Province were surprised that 2025 Miss Universe Philippines, Ahtisa Manalo, was deliberately snubbed in this year’s Niyogyugan Festival.

Manalo was crowned 2016 Binibining Niyogyugan, her very first pageant and natives of Quezon Province were expecting her grand comeback, more so now that she was the first Quezonian to win the much-coveted Miss Universe Philippines crown.

On her official Facebook page, Manalo announced that while she was not invited to take part in this year’s festivities, her love for Quezon remains unchanged.

"Though I wasn’t invited to join the festival this year, my love for Quezon remains unchanged. Representing us on the Miss Universe stage will always be my greatest honor. Happy Niyogyugan Festival!" she wrote.

She also promoted the festival in her Facebook posts.

"Mahal kong (my dearest) Candelaria. Our town’s float for this year’s Niyogyugan Festival," she wrote as caption in her recent FB post.