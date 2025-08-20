NAIA operator: Fee hike to fund upgrades

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), said proceeds from the scheduled adjustment in passenger service charges (PSC) will go directly to airport operations and service improvements.

In a clarificatory statement on Wednesday, the company said the new rates of P950 for international flights and P390 for domestic flights will take effect in September, still below inflation-adjusted levels. It added that any winning bidder would have implemented the same schedule.

NNIC cited recent upgrades such as renovated facilities, better Wi-Fi, more trolleys and shuttles, an OFW lounge, automated parking, and biometric processing, with work on Terminals 4 and 5 also underway.

“The PSC adjustment is a government-mandated, inflation-delayed update, necessary to sustain these improvements and deliver the larger modernization that passengers deserve.

NAIA is the country’s busiest and most complex airport, and we remain committed to ensuring it continues to operate safely, efficiently, and affordably for the Filipino public,” NNIC said.

“We recognize the sacrifice and contribution of our modern-day heroes. Their exemption from terminal fees continues under the new framework,” it added.

On privatization, NNIC said the turnover of NAIA’s operations followed a competitive and transparent bidding process pursued by the government to raise funds and bring in expertise without burdening taxpayers.

Since the September 2024 turnover, NAIA has been serving over 50 million passengers a year, which prompts urgent modernization.