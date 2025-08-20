Mushroom projects? Lacson demands transparency in congressional budget insertions

If there are ghost projects, there are also “mushroom” projects.

In a privilege speech, Senator Panfilo Lacson called out flood control and river protection projects across the country that seemingly appeared out of nowhere in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), despite not being included in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) last year.

Under NEP 2024, Lacson noted that Naguilian, La Union, had two proposed projects worth P50 million each, totaling P100 million, while Bauang had no projects listed.

However, in the GAA, Naguilian suddenly had 10 packages worth P98 million each, totaling P967.4 million — nearly a billion pesos compared to the original hundred million. Bauang, meanwhile, went from zero budget to seven projects of P89 million each, totaling P623 million.

“Sa aming masinsing pagkalkal ay natuklasan naming iisang contractor ang na-award-an ng lahat ng packages na ito. Ang Silverwolves Construction Corporation,” Lacson revealed.

In Oriental Mindoro, the senator slammed projects implemented under the banner of congressional and political groups. A flood control structure along Alag River in Barangay Burbuli, Baco, funded at P95 million, was again awarded to Silverwolves Construction Company and claimed by the Agila party-list. The project is slated for completion in December 2025.

“This project is so important that it can earn funding approval under the unprogrammed appropriations of the 2024 national budget,” Lacson criticized.

Further investigation revealed that Agila’s representative openly claimed the project as funded by his office. Another P331-million flood control project along Butas River (Upstream) in Barangay San Jose, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, is also under Agila’s banner. Both were funded through unprogrammed appropriations, which are not easily accessed.

“Ang tagal ko na rin pong nagbubusisi ng pambansang budget ang pagkakaalam ko po, masalimuot ang proseso ng paggamit ng unprogrammed appropriations under the special purpose fund para mag-augment under the regular budget,” Lacson stressed.

The senator added:

“Mahaba rin ang requirements dito so ano kaya ang taglay na agimat ni congressman what gives? Kung saan may multi-million projects dumadapo ang agila pero lubog pa rin sa baha ang nadadapuan ng agila.”

Lacson concluded by urging scrutiny of politicians linked to failed flood control projects and called for accountability:

“This is precisely the logic behind my insistence on making public the identities of those who proposed these insertions—from the House GAB, to the Senate version, and all the way to the bicam. If they are eager to claim these projects as their own, should they not also bear responsibility for their failures?” the electoral reforms chair asserted.