MMDA, San Juan launch joint river cleanup to fight flooding

A joint river cleanup operation was launched Wednesday by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and San Juan City officials along the Lambingan Bridge section of the San Juan River.

The activity, part of the MMDA’s “Bayanihan sa Estero” program, aims to systematically remove accumulated waste from esteros and rivers across Metro Manila to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora led the effort, deploying heavy equipment including backhoes, cranes, and dump trucks to haul garbage, dredge waterways, and desilt drainage systems.

“Our personnel use heavy equipment to haul garbage, especially in desilting and dredging, to deepen and increase water carrying capacity during heavy rains,” Artes said, stressing the goal of restoring the natural flow of waterways while promoting environmental sustainability and accountability.

Zamora thanked the MMDA for bringing the program to San Juan City, noting that low-lying barangays along the river are highly prone to flooding. “This clean-up drive greatly helps our city,” he said, adding that trash traps have been installed to prevent waste from entering the river and that more pumping stations will be set up to manage water flow.

The cleanup also saw participation from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), ride-hailing companies Grab, Angkas, Joyride, Move It, TUPAD beneficiaries, and Miss Earth Philippines candidates, who helped promote cleaner cities and greener practices.

Officials urged residents to observe proper waste management and civic responsibility to ensure long-term flood mitigation and environmental protection.