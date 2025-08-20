Miss Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma urges gov’t to prioritize flood control

Newly crowned Miss Earth Philippines 2025, Joy Barcoma of Bacoor City, Cavite, is calling on the government to give greater focus to flood control programs—an issue she believes is both urgent and deeply personal for many Filipinos.

Barcoma stressed that flooding does not only claim lives but also disrupts livelihoods, leaving countless families struggling to recover. She questioned whether the funds allocated to flood control projects are truly being maximized, noting that despite ongoing efforts, flooding remains a recurring problem in many communities.

“Flooding should not be something we simply accept as part of life. If projects are properly implemented, our people would not have to suffer this way,” Barcoma said. “There is no such thing as a ‘national disaster.’ Calamities happen, but disasters can be prevented if we are prepared.”

At just 26, Barcoma has become the pride of Bacoor as the first Caviteña to win the Miss Earth Philippines crown. The city government, led by Mayor Strike Revilla, honored her in a special ceremony celebrating her victory.

“This is a moment of great pride for Bacoor. Joy’s triumph is not just a personal win—it is a victory for the entire city and for every young woman who dreams of making a difference,” Mayor Revilla declared. “She has shown the nation what Bacoor has to offer: beauty with purpose, strength with compassion, and action with integrity.”

Beyond her call for flood control, Barcoma’s advocacy also focuses on urban environmental sustainability and inclusive, community-based waste management. She emphasized the vital role of the youth in environmental protection, particularly in projects related to sustainability.

“It’s important that we teach children at an early age the value of caring for the environment,” she added. “The future of our cities depends on the choices we make today.”

Barcoma will represent the Philippines at the Miss Earth international pageant this coming November, where she hopes to showcase not just her beauty and grace, but also her passion for meaningful environmental change.