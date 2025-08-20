Mayor who, Congressman Richard Gomez?

Congressman Richard Gomez was irritatingly peeved as he took a not-so-subtle swipe against a city mayor whom he did not name in his Facebook aria Wednesday, 20 August.

"Why is this city mayor making so much noise?" he initially asked.

Then, he begun his sharp-bladed arias.

"It doesn’t surprise me anymore that this so-called “clean” mayor is throwing accusations of corruption at us congressmen.

Corruption has become the easiest issue to ride on nowadays, but let’s be honest, I don’t think this is all about corruption.

If this is about his own congressman, who happens to bring in more projects for his district than he can for his city, don’t include all of us," he wrote, suggesting: "If you have a problem with your congressman, face him.

Don’t drag all of us into your fight. Don’t discredit every congressman just to make yourself look good."

"You talk nonstop about corruption in Congress, why? Because it’s an easy headline?" he further asked.

His tongue wagged some more, exposing the mayor's seeming inadequacies.

"Meanwhile, your own city is drowning in problems: the air quality is getting worse, there’s not enough public transport, the waste disposal system is broken, the city is overcrowded, illegal structures are all over and the urban planning is in shambles.

Maybe it’s time to fix your own house first before pointing fingers at others," he wrote, clinching his aria with this one-liner: "Mahiya ka naman (Be ashamed)."