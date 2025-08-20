Marcos furious over P55M 'ghost' flood project in Bulacan

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. expressed intense anger over the discovery of "ghost" flood control projects in Bulacan during his inspection of a riverwall project in Barangay Piel, Baliuag. Despite records showing a completed 220-meter project worth P55 million, Marcos found that no actual work had been done. He emphasized that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported the project as finished even though there was no visible construction or evidence of labor. Marcos said that if the project had been properly implemented, it could have significantly improved the province’s irrigation system. He clarified that he was not merely disappointed but “very angry” over the deception and ongoing flooding issues. YUMMIE DINGDING











