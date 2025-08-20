Marcos blasts Bulacan flood control 'ghost project' as example of abuse

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday slammed a P55-million flood control project in Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan, calling it a “perfect example of abuse,” after finding no visible signs of the work that had been reported as completed.

Marcos visited the site in Purok 4, Barangay Piel, where a reinforced concrete river wall was supposedly built. The project was listed in government documents as fully completed. However, Marcos said there were no materials, equipment, or construction visible.

“That’s another example of the kind of problems we have been facing since we launched the website. Many are really writing, and this is the perfect example of the abuse done by some of these contractors,” Marcos said.

The President read aloud to reporters a document showing an allotted budget of ₱55,730,911.60 for a 220-meter flood control project. Another set of documents indicated payments totaling over ₱48 million to SYMS Construction Trading, including ₱43 million paid on 19 March 2025, and ₱5 million more on 30 June 2025.

“As of last June, the report about this project stated it was 100 percent complete and fully paid,” Marcos said.

Pointing at the location, the President added: “We cannot see anything—no hollow blocks, no cement, no equipment. Everything about this project is a ghost project. No work has been done.”

Marcos also noted another flood protection project nearby that cannot proceed until the previous one is completed.

He added that another nearby flood protection project had been stalled because of the incomplete work at Barangay Piel.

“What we are studying right now is here on the other side. There is an ongoing flood protection project, but it seems the two contractors are passing the blame to each other. And it is being said that this cannot proceed until the earlier project is done,” he said.

Marcos also criticized the quality of materials used in the supposed construction, citing concerns about structural integrity.

“If you look at it, the rainy season has already caught up with us. If you check, once that gets flooded, that wall will immediately collapse. It won’t last. So it’s still substandard,” he said.

He raised concerns over the contract's legitimacy and the possibility of subcontracting without accountability.

“What’s puzzling is we can’t find this contract. We can’t figure it out anymore—maybe it was heavily subcontracted. Maybe it went through several layers of subcontractors, which is why there’s no record. The record should be with the contractor holding the contract, maybe with them and the subcontractor,” he added.

Despite his dismay, Marcos said he believed the issue wasn’t isolated.

“We believe there are many more like this, just as big. A 220-meter project, a ₱55 million contract, and nothing was done at all.”