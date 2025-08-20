Madonna turns 67, celebrates like a ‘Material Girl’ with giant Labubu cake

Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday on Saturday with a large, fashionable cake, in typical Material Girl manner.



A longstanding desire of the Queen of Pop was realized as she rang in her 67th year in Siena, Italy, to see the ancient Palio horse race, which has been conducted on her birthday.

A huge cotton candy-pink Labubu cake, modeled after the eerie-cute collector toy created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, is the focal point of the event.

As evidence that she is still the queen of pop provocation, Madonna shared a picture of herself enjoying the cake with the comment, "Let them eat cake." The cake also had the words "Happy Birthday Madudu" written in silver icing and even wore a small cone bra — because of course it did.

The collectible art toy Labubu, designed by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung and manufactured by POP MART, has been popular for the past year. The Labubu is a favorite character in the international designer toy community because of its eerie appearance and broad smile.



Wearing a champagne satin trench coat, nude fishnet tights, and a blush pink corset bodysuit, Madonna embraced her inner Marilyn Monroe and Jean Paul Gaultier muse. She later changed into a translucent black dress with gold appliqués and danced with her lover, Akeem Morris, 29, under pyrotechnics. Her ensemble, which featured diamond-stacked necklaces and nods to her Blond Ambition tour days, was a throwback to those days.

Madonna shared a compilation of reels from Saturday's activities on Instagram on Monday, at the end of which she featured her Labubu-inspired cake.

“My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!!” Madonna expressed. “There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense and the pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille! Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!! .”