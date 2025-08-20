Louis Vuitton launches first makeup collection with 55 shades of lipstick

Louis Vuitton has officially entered the beauty era, launching its first makeup collection, La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

The globally acclaimed makeup artist lends her unparalleled vision and expertise to crafting a beauty experience that extends beyond products, continuing her longstanding partnership with the House. With the debut of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, a new dimension of the House emerges, broadening Louis Vuitton's vision while honoring a pursuit of creative excellence.



Way back in March, the fashion house teased the news at Paris Fashion Week F/W '25, revealing that Dame Pat McGrath, a famous makeup artist and entrepreneur, would join the brand as Creative Director to create 55 lipsticks, ten lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes that would be available in the fall.

“The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty,” McGrath said.

New beauty era

Pat McGrath, the newly appointed Creative Director of Cosmetics, is leading this launch. McGrath, one of the most well-known makeup artists in the world, contributes her innovative style to the Maison by creating goods that strike a balance between technical accuracy and haute craftsmanship. Her selection demonstrates Louis Vuitton's serious intention: this is not just a continuation, but the start of a daring new era in beauty.

Three pillars represent Louis Vuitton's La Beauté. First, the craft of storytelling, in which the codes and history of the Maison are immediately incorporated into the names and colors of the products. Next is the art of travel, which is reflected in the Monogram canvas's magnificent trunks and leather cases, which pay homage to Louis Vuitton's history of creating journeys. Lastly, the art of living, encapsulated in a handcrafted vanity trunk that echoes the Maison's savoir-faire and close relationship with workmanship by turning beauty into a ritual.

At the heart of the first collection are 55 lipsticks, whose quantity is a purposeful reference to the Roman numeral "LV." The collection is both thoughtful and extensive. Ten lip balms and eight eyeshadow palettes, each with four complementing tones, are included. The range is complemented with a collection of leather goods and small accessories, such as lipstick purses and tiny trunks, that are made to be both elegant and functional. Louis Vuitton's dedication to accuracy and creativity is evident in the creation of each formula in France.

Online drop hits 25 August. In-store lands 29 August. So if you’re ready to serve face with a side of heritage, this is your sign. Louis Vuitton didn’t come to play — they came to paint.