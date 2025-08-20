Liza Soberano-Enrique Gil breakup: What lies beneath

When Liza Soberano admitted in a podcast show, Can I Come In? that she and Enrique Gil have broken up three years ago, Gil's side was never heard of.

Whether it was by choice or by advice, Gil's voice was never heard, denying the public of his fair share in the pie of controversy.

But there's one personality on X (formerly Twitter), Bea (@Demonia94804) which has become a mouthpiece for the actor.

Bea, it seems, knew Soberano and Gil inside out, dishing out what appears to be "secrets" she only knew about the couple.

"In Liza’s own words, Quen didn’t want the breakup to be real because he still hoped for reconciliation, while she didn’t want it to be real because she was afraid of losing fan support. So why blame Quen? He was even willing to set aside his plans of marriage just to wait for her," came Bea's reaction to a recent comment which said that Gil is afraid to admit the breakup for fear of losing multitudes of fans, more so then that he was making a comeback in the movies via I am not Big Bird.

The Jeffrey Oh factor

In a spate of recent arias on X, Bea singled out Korean businessman Jeffrey Oh as the culprit behind the Luz-Quen breakup.

Oh was then ertswhile business partner of James Reid at his Careless management company. Reportedly, Oh owed Reid a hundred million pesos in unliquidated commissions and business transactions.

"I’ve spoken to the Soberanos in the US and I can say now Jeffrey Oh was the driving force behind Liza’s 2 major career moves: That vlog which severed her ties with ABS-CBN and OD. That podcast where she shamed her parents and sealed her closure w/ Quen," Bea tweeted.

"HE’S ISOLATING HER!" she stressed.

Then she shared: "Let me share one story. What many don’t realize is that it should have been Quen by Liza’s side today, not Jeffrey Oh. Back during the pandemic, they had already begun exploring HW agencies for Liza, with the shared dream of positioning her for an international career."

Things went away between Soberano and Gil as "after that trip to Hawaii, Jeff broke up with his long-term girlfriend."

"From that point on, the cracks between Liza and Quen began to widen. More often than not, Liza spent her time at the Careless complex, treating it as her office," she tweeted.

Bea surmised that Oh's at Soberano's beck and call while she's trying her luck in Hollywood, noting that "Jeff isn't on Liza’s management team because no one will hire him, yet he’s her boyfriend. Name every person in the world, it won't change that they’re living together and fu***ng."

"You just don't see Jeff because Liza chooses not to show him. She is not proud but she loves Kermit," Bea added.

Now that the truth is out about the couple's breakup which happened three years ago, Bea defended herself and said: "I never said they weren’t okay when they broke up. I said they ended it amicably and kept their friendship, until the cheating came to light in Dec 2024. You can backread my tweets. Liza said herself they broke up three years ago (2022)."

Hollywood dream

It seems apparent that aside from Soberano clandestine romance with Oh, her ambitious personality of stratospheric proportion had caused some cracks in her relationship with Gil, putting the eight year romance on shaky ground.

"She never even apologized to Quen. During the actual breakup, she only said she was struggling with their LDR and wanted to ‘focus’ on her non-existent HW career. Months before, they fought so often that even the squad had to step in to save the relationship," Bea asserted.

As claimed by Bea, "Quen is doing well, but he’s choosing not to speak about it publicly for now... but let's not blame him for that."

A deadend, it seems, is nowhere in sight in this hullabaloo dangled at love gone wrong!!!