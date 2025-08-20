Korean arrested for medical malpractice in Clark Freeport

Clark Freeport – A Korean national was arrested for unregistered practice of medicine at this Freeport on 14 August 2025.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation-Tarlac District Office (NBI-TARDO), the Korean national was identified as John Suk aka John Seuk or Suk San Hong.

The NBI stated that Suk was arrested for violating Section 8 and 10 of the Medical Act of 1959 under RA 2382 as amended by RA 4224 and Section 11 (a) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ACT of 2009 under RA 9711.

The bureau added that the operation was conducted after an intelligence report cited that Suk was practicing medicine in the Philippines without the necessary registration from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The report stated that a poseur patient went to Eirene Clinic for a medical consultation about dark marks on his face and a cyst on his back. After an interview, the poseur patient and the agent entered a consultation room where Suk was waiting.

Suk examined the poseur patient and advised him to return in two weeks for surgical removal of the cyst. Since Subject Suk could not present a license or accreditation, he was immediately arrested.

Evidence was recovered from the clinic, including vaccines, antibiotics and other medicines (some were unregistered with the FDA), a laptop and a certificate of attendance belonging to Suk.

Suk was brought to NBI-TARDO for standard booking procedure and was presented for inquest proceedings.