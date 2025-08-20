Kirk Bondad is Mister International Philippines 2025

Baguio City’s very own Kirk Bondad has officially been named Mister International Philippines 2025—and he’s more than ready to raise the flag on the global stage.

At 1.91 meters tall, Kirk is not just a towering presence but also a man of purpose. Raised in Germany, he has built a career as a wellness director and entrepreneur, shaping his life around discipline, transformation, and the pursuit of legacy.

Far from being defined by his looks alone, Kirk brings versatility—an actor, singer, obstacle racer, and boxer, he thrives on challenges both onstage and off. Inspired by resilience icons like David Goggins, he steps into the international spotlight determined to inspire and leave his mark.

But beyond the grit and determination, he shows a softer side too—confessing that his one irresistible weakness is a slice of creamy carrot cake.

As he prepares for Mister International 2025, Kirk Bondad isn’t just representing the Philippines; he’s representing the spirit of grit, growth, and groundedness.