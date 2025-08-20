Kiko: RTL amendments, agri smuggling talks to start soon

Senator Francisco “Kiko” Pangilinan announced Wednesday that the Senate will hold hearings on proposed amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) and address concerns over smuggling and importation of agricultural products.

During the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform hearing on 27 August, Pangilinan said the chamber will deliberate on revisions to the rice tariffication policy.

He added that on 1 September, the Senate will focus on tackling rice smuggling and illegal importation of other goods.

Pangilinan added he plans to urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent the amendments needed in laws governing agriculture cooperatives and extension services alongside the RTL revisions.