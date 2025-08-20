JV vows to restore tourism budget, calls cuts 'obviously political'

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito on Wednesday decried what he described as “obviously political” slashes to the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) promotions budget in recent years.

Speaking at the organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Tourism, which he now chairs, Ejercito warned that the country’s shrinking presence in the global tourism market could cost Filipinos valuable economic opportunities.

He likewise vowed to reverse the trend of budget cuts and champion tourism as a major driver of national growth.

“In 2024, the DOT’s promotions budget was slashed by 83%—from P1.2 billion to P200 million. This year, it was cut again by half to just P100 million,” Ejercito revealed.

“That is not only alarming—it is clearly political. But now that I chair the Committee on Tourism, I assure you it will not happen again.”

Ejercito said the drastic cuts have placed the Philippines at a severe disadvantage compared to its ASEAN neighbors, which continue to invest heavily in tourism branding and promotion.

He cited Malaysia’s iconic "Truly Asia" campaign and aggressive marketing pushes by Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

“I don’t think we can really compete with only a P100 million budget,” he said. “In the end, it is not the legislators who are the victims here—it is the Filipino people who will lose the opportunity.”

Calling tourism a “low-hanging fruit” for economic growth, Ejercito emphasized the industry's potential to generate jobs, support small businesses, and improve infrastructure.

“Tourism is my personal advocacy,” he added. “We’ll do our best to support it.”

The senator also underscored the need for sustained investments in tourism infrastructure, pointing to numerous “hidden treasures” across the country that remain inaccessible due to poor connectivity and facilities.

“I have seen a lot of hidden treasures and potential tourism areas, but I am a witness that we still lack infrastructure. It is very important to make it convenient for tourists to move around the country,” he said.

A long-time motorcycle enthusiast, Ejercito has also championed motorcycle tourism as a way to encourage exploration of the provinces.

He urged the public to embrace domestic travel and discover the beauty of the Philippines for themselves.

“Hindi lang mga foreign tourist ang gusto natin ma-attract. Gusto rin natin na tayo mismong mga Pilipino ang makakita ng ganda ng Pilipinas,” he said. “Sabi nga nila, ‘huwag maging dayuhan sa sariling bayan.’”

Ejercito also noted the role of social media in boosting tourism visibility, especially for lesser-known local destinations.

Despite ongoing budget constraints, Ejercito expressed optimism, saying the Senate Committee on Tourism will work closely with the DOT to build a stronger, more resilient sector.

“Tourism is not only about destinations—it is also about our identity.”

Under the proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP) for fiscal year 2026, the DOT is allocated P3.1 billion, with P1.3 billion earmarked for the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB)—a significant increase that Ejercito sees as a positive step forward.