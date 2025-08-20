JV slams 'ghost' flood projects: ‘Kleptospirosis is crime’

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito called for immediate accountability over the alleged “ghost” flood control projects, following an admission from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) confirming the existence of such anomalies.

Ejercito lambasted the misuse of public funds, coining the term “kleptospirosis” to describe what he called the “shameless theft” of the national treasury.

“Dahil inamin mismo ng DPWH na may ghost flood control projects, ang tawag na diyan ay kleptospirosis. Garapalang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan. Hindi lang po pera ang nawawala rito, kundi ang tiwala ng taumbayan (Because the DPWH itself admitted that there are ghost flood control projects, which is called kleptospirosis. It is a blatant theft from the public treasury. It’s not just money that is lost here, but also the trust of the people),” he stressed, after the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged corruption in flood control projects.

He emphasized that both negligent and corrupt officials, regardless of rank, must be held liable.

“Kung may kapabayaan at korapsyon, dapat managot ang mga tao sa likod nito, kasama ang mga kasabwat kahit opisyal pa ‘yan ng gobyerno (If there is negligence and corruption, those behind it must be held accountable, including their accomplic, even if they are government officials),” he added.

The senator questioned the efficacy of the government’s massive P350-billion annual flood control budget, pressing for transparency and the implementation of a comprehensive, long-term plan.

“Sa nakikita ko po, napag-usapan na po at nabanggit niyo po na P350 billion na taon-taon ang budget pero parang hindi po natin nakikita (From what I see, it was already discussed and you mentioned that the annual budget is P350 billion, but it seems we’re not seeing where it’s going)” Ejercito said, noting that despite billions spent yearly, flooding continues to plague urban and rural communities alike.

Ejercito cited the urgent need for a master plan to guide infrastructure investments, particularly in flood-prone areas like Central Luzon and Metro Manila. He flagged a mismatch in fund allocation versus actual flood risks, warning that disorganized and piecemeal projects will never solve the problem.

To address the systemic issue, Ejercito refiled Senate Bill No. 2, known as the MIND (Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development) Act, which proposes a 30-year infrastructure blueprint covering transport, energy, water, ICT, housing, and agriculture logistics.

Ejercito also stressed the need for large-scale flood mitigation efforts such as floodways, spillways, and water impounding systems rather than small-scale drainage and slope protection works that fail to address long-term flooding.

Sympathizing with Filipinos who suffer yearly losses due to floods, Ejercito pointed out that ordinary citizens and not government officials are bearing the brunt of inefficiency and corruption.

“Ang nakakaawa ay ‘yung mga biktima ng pagbabaha na pinaghirapan po nila sasakyan, motorsiklo, refrigerator at lahat po ng kanilang pinaghirapan ay taon-taon (The ones we should pity are the victims of flooding who worked hard for their cars, motorcycles, refrigerators, and everything they’ve earned—only to lose them year after year),” he lamented.

Ejercito reiterated that without a unified and strategic approach, the P350-billion flood control budget will fail to provide real solutions.

“Kapag pinaghati-hatian, patse-patse po talaga. ‘Yung tubig po hahanap nang lulusutan at lulusutan, kung hindi po buo ay magbabaha pa rin,” he said.