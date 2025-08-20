Japan donates forensic equipment to boost Phl crime-solving capacity

Japan turned over advanced forensic pathology equipment to the Philippine government Wednesday, a move hailed by justice and corrections officials as a major step in improving the country’s ability to investigate custodial deaths and other sensitive cases.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, speaking for Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, said the initiative marks a milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance investigations of custodial deaths and similar cases.

“Enhancing forensic pathology capacity is a vital step towards strengthening justice and promoting human dignity, particularly in cases like custodial deaths,” Marco said during the turnover ceremony held at the University of the Philippines in Manila. He stressed that deaths among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) often draw intense public scrutiny and should be examined through impartial, scientific post-mortem procedures rather than relying solely on internal inquiries.

He added that these incidents demand a thorough, impartial, and methodical post-mortem examination that would establish the facts beyond any doubt.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. echoed the call, saying the new equipment would help ensure that investigations are conducted “with greater precision, professionalism, and integrity.” He emphasized that all forensic work must remain aligned with established laws and regulations to safeguard institutional credibility.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin linked the turnover to the broader establishment of the National Forensic Institute (NFI), which broke ground at UP Manila in June. He said the institute is part of the Philippines’ pledge to the international community to strengthen accountability mechanisms and uphold human rights through science.

“This landmark project underscores the nation’s steadfast commitment to advancing justice and human rights through scientific innovation and technological excellence,” Bersamin said. He noted that remains of deceased PDLs from BuCor facilities in Metro Manila would be brought to UP Manila for autopsy and forensic examination under a cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice and UNODC.

On the other hand, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo said the provision of autopsy equipment—including mortuary refrigerators, autopsy carts, and body bags—was Japan’s first material contribution to the project. He said the move underscores Tokyo’s long-term partnership with Manila in justice sector reform.

“This fact alone underscores the depth of our partnership and the shared belief that strengthening forensic medicine is essential to pursue justice,” Endo said. He expressed hope that UP Manila would evolve into a “center of excellence producing world-class forensic practitioners” who would serve with “skill, integrity, and compassion.”

The executive secretary said that beyond its technical utility, the project carries a moral dimension. “What may seem like a strictly clinical moment—the handover of autopsy instruments—is in fact charged with compassion, because it affirms that every life deserves respect and dignity, even in death,” he said.

Officials said the project, now in its final stages, is expected to enhance the accuracy and transparency of custodial death investigations while strengthening the country’s forensic training programs.

Marco reiterated, “Together, we take a vital step towards strengthening justice and promoting human dignity in our society."