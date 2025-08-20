Ipoh’s coffee culture now in Manila

OldTown popularized white coffee in 1999, beyond kopitiams by introducing white coffee mixes. Its time-honored recipe is made with a three-bean-blend of Arabica, Robusta and Liberica coffee beans, giving every cup its signature taste and aroma. Its blend recipe and slow-roasting method are inspired by the original white coffee beverage first introduced by the Hainanese in Ipoh old town back in the 1930s.

In 2019, OldTown White Coffee was acquired by Jacobs Douwe Egberts, adding this heritage jewel to a global portfolio of leading coffee and tea brands. Today, the brand is exported to more than 30 countries worldwide, including Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with an expanded portfolio that includes roast and ground coffee and tea mixes.

The brand is reaffirming its presence in the Philippines by expanding its existing portfolio of Classic and Hazelnut Flavored White Coffee with new flavors specially selected for the local market: the Salted Caramel Flavored White Coffee, 30 percent Less Sugar White Coffee, Classic White Coffee and Hazelnut Flavored White Coffee.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Filipino coffee lovers into the world of OldTown White Coffee. This brand was born from Ipoh’s humble kopitiam culture, and today we celebrate that heritage while unveiling new flavors. We believe our refreshed look and expanded range will delight anyone seeking a cup of rich, smooth and creamy coffee,” Jazmin Leong, country sales manager for Philippines at Jacobs Douwe Egberts.