Hotel101 eyes P6.3B from 2 Cambodia hotels

Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-based subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., has signed agreements with Canopy Sands Development Co. Ltd. to build two large-scale hotels in Cambodia, which are expected to generate as much as P6.3 billion in sales revenue once fully sold.

In a stock exchange report on Wednesday, DoubleDragon said the projects—Hotel101–Phnom Penh and Hotel101–Sihanoukville—are targeted for completion by 2028 and will be among the largest in the country by room count.

Hotel101–Phnom Penh will rise on 2,033 square meters of land in the Tonlé Bassac district with about 700 rooms. It will feature the brand’s standardized “HappyRoom” units with kitchenettes, swimming pool, fitness gym, all-day dining, business center, function rooms, and commercial spaces.

Meanwhile, Hotel101–Sihanoukville will be developed on 4,623 square meters of land in the Bay of Lights, a $16 billion, 934-hectare coastal development led by Canopy Sands. With about 680 rooms, it will be the largest hotel in Sihanoukville and will also offer Hotel101’s standardized “HappyRoom” units and amenities.

Hotel101 said the developments will benefit from Cambodia’s growing tourism market, which welcomed 6.7 million international visitors in 2024. Demand is expected to rise further with the opening of the Techo International Airport on September 9, 2025.

“The DoubleDragon team is committed to put in the necessary hard work, entrepreneurial grit and perseverance towards this vision and eventually aims to make Hotel101 a truly global brand operating in various jurisdictions worldwide, and eventually bring a pinch of pride and honor to our fellow Filipino countrymen,” DoubleDragon said.

Hotel101 is also developing projects in Niseko, Japan with 482 rooms; Madrid, Spain with 680 rooms; and Los Angeles, USA with about 622 rooms, alongside its local affiliate hotels.