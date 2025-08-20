Hontiveros decries ‘systematic plunder’ in flood control projects

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday expressed her full support for Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson’s privilege speech exposing alleged large-scale corruption in the country’s flood control projects, calling the revelations “harrowing and urgent.”

In her manifestation at the plenary session, Hontiveros described corruption as a national tragedy that continues to rob millions of Filipinos of dignity, opportunity, and safety.

“I applaud the Sponsor’s courage in bringing to light these harrowing and urgent issues of large-scale corruption. Kaisa niyo po ako sa laban na ito (I’m one with you in this battle),” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros echoed Lacson’s concerns on the misuse of billions of pesos allocated to flood control projects, stating that the Philippines is not a poor country, but a plundered one.

“Ang Pilipinas po ay hindi isang mahirap na bansa—biktima lang tayo ng kalat at sistematikong pagnanakaw (The Philippines is not a poor country—we are just victims of clutter and systematic theft),” she emphasized, citing a viral social media post.

The senator lamented that despite the hard work of ordinary Filipinos, an estimated 20% of the national budget, or approximately P1.6 trillion annually, is lost to corruption, based on government estimates.

Hontiveros said that with P1.6 trillion, each of 1.6 million people could receive P1 million each.

“Nakakalula po,” she said. “Hirap na nga ang Pilipino, nanakawan pa (Filipinos are already but are still robbed).

She then pointed out the stark contrast in accountability wherein an ordinary citizen caught stealing may immediately face jail time and social ruin, but corrupt public officials often operate with impunity.

“Insulto po na ang buwis na kinakaltas at dapat ginagamit para sa kanila ay inaanod lang sa baha ng kurapsyon (It is an insult that the taxes deducted from them and meant to serve them, are simply being washed away in a flood of corruption),” she added.

The senator also denounced how this entrenched corruption deprives Filipinos of basic services and amplifies their suffering amid rising costs of living, natural disasters, and poor governance.

With this, Hontiveros vowed to actively support Lacson in scrutinizing the irregularities and pushing for transparency and justice.

“Hindi ko po ‘yan matatanggap, at makakaasa po si Senator Lacson sa pag-usisa sa isyung ito (I cannot accept that, and Senator Lacson can count on my support in investigating this issue),” she said.