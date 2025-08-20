HBO reveals new Weasley siblings for 'Harry Potter' series

Red hair and hand-me-down robes? They must be the Weasleys.

The HBO Original Harry Potter television series has announced the latest casting of the Weasley family members.

Tristan Harland will portray Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley.

The actors for Charlie and Bill Weasley have yet to be confirmed.

The new Weasley siblings will join previously confirmed Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

HBO’s reboot follows 12 years after the last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, premiered in cinemas. It will premiere in 2027.