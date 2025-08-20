Harry Potter house-themed donuts bring back magical craze

Krispy Kreme, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announces an enchanting new donut collection inspired by the Hogwarts Houses of Harry Potter.

The donuts, available for a limited time only, bring the four Hogwarts houses to life through delicious flavors:

Gryffindor Doughnut — a shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest.

Slytherin Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and Slytherin crest.

Hufflepuff Doughnut — a shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest.

Ravenclaw Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry flavored icing, topped with the Ravenclaw sprinkles and crest.