LIFE

Harry Potter house-themed donuts bring back magical craze

Donuts inspired by Hogwarts Houses.
Donuts inspired by Hogwarts Houses. Photograph courtesy of Krispy Kreme
Published on

Krispy Kreme, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announces an enchanting new donut collection inspired by the Hogwarts Houses of Harry Potter

The donuts, available for a limited time only, bring the four Hogwarts houses to life through delicious flavors:  

Gryffindor Doughnut — a shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest.

Slytherin Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and Slytherin crest.

Hufflepuff Doughnut — a shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest.

Ravenclaw Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry flavored icing, topped with the Ravenclaw sprinkles and crest. 

Sorting Hat donut.
Sorting Hat donut. Photograph courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The new specialty Sorting Hat Doughnut is a filled doughnut with a mystery-colored Kreme representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses, then dipped in chocolate-flavored icing, sprinkled with shimmering gold stars and gold sugar, and topped with the Sorting Hat piece. 

Golden Snitch latte.
Golden Snitch latte. Photograph courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Accompanying the doughnuts is the new Golden Snitch Latte, a rich golden caramel toffee-inspired latte, topped with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble, and a sprinkle of golden shimmer sugar. 

The Harry Potter x Krispy Kreme collection is available until 15 September for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and delivery.

