Go blames flood woes on corruption, neglect

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for dragging its feet on a long-overdue master plan for flood control, saying the agency had been repeatedly reminded by senators since 2023.

Go, who is vice chairperson of both the Senate Blue Ribbon and Finance Committees, said corruption and neglect only make the country’s flood problem worse.

“We cannot stop typhoons, but we can do something about severe flooding, the loss of livelihoods, and even lives,” he said in Filipino.

“Corruption, we can prevent. The flood problem demands the unwavering attention of the government. Let us hold corrupt officials accountable.”

The senator raised eyebrows when he revealed some flood control projects were built in places with no residents. He said projects must be based on actual needs, not on questionable allocations in the national budget.

“To the DPWH, please fix your master plan,” Go said during Tuesday’s Senate session. “We’ve been asking for this for years, but until now, these flood control projects keep popping up.”

He reminded the DPWH that he had raised the issue back on 9 August 2023. “That was more than two years ago. We already warned you,” he said.

Go questioned why flood control projects were being built in uninhabited places. “These should be built where floods frequently happen and where people need protection,” he said. “Why are we building them where there are no residents? There’s a flood control project, but no one is being protected, and no flood is actually being controlled.”

As the budget deliberations for 2026 begin, Go vowed to keep close tabs on the proceedings.

“As vice chairperson of both the Finance and Blue Ribbon Committees, together with Senator Gatchalian, we will guard the 2026 budget,” he said, emphasizing that billions of pesos must not be wasted.

Go also highlighted the disconnect between rising flood control budgets and worsening floods across the country.

He pointed to the Philippine General Hospital, which recently suffered flooding, as an example of misplaced priorities. He noted that DPWH has an allocation of P880 billion, compared to P313 billion for the Department of Health.

“I’m particularly concerned about rising leptospirosis cases overwhelming hospitals,” Go said.

“In my visits, I see hospitals flooded while the health budget is barely a third of DPWH’s.”

He underscored the need to put funds where they matter most. “We should prioritize what benefits the people most, especially in health, by building and upgrading hospitals, giving medical assistance and PhilHealth benefits,” he said.

Go also tied the issue to his anti-corruption push, citing Senate Bill No. 783, which he co-authored, that seeks to ban government officials’ relatives up to the fourth degree from entering into government contracts.

“I strongly support this, especially with the issues we’re now facing,” he said.