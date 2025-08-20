Go: 'Bagyo, hindi kaya pigilan. Ang korapsyon, kaya nating pigilan!'

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Vice Chairperson of both the Senate Blue Ribbon and Finance Committees, has vowed tight scrutiny over the 2026 national budget while pressing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to account for its long-delayed flood control master plan.

Speaking at the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Tuesday, Go emphasized that corruption and neglect worsen flooding problems nationwide.

“Ang bagyo po, hindi natin kayang pigilan, pero ang labis na pagbaha, pagkawala ng kabuhayan, at buhay, kaya po nating magawan ng paraan. Ang korapsyon, kaya nating pigilan. The flood problem demands the unwavering attention of the government. Let us make corrupt officials accountable,” he said.

Go raised concerns that some flood control projects were being built in areas without residents, urging that funds should protect actual communities at risk.

“To the DPWH, dapat po ay ayusin n’yo po ang inyong master plan. Matagal na po iyan hinihingi natin pero after ilang taon andiyan pa rin ‘tong mga flood control,” he declared, noting that reminders had been sent as early as 9 August 2023.

“Dapat ilagay ang flood control sa lugar na may madalas binabaha at may ma-proteksyonan na tao. Ang tanong natin, bakit doon naglagay sa walang tao? May flood control pero walang pino-protektahang tao, walang kino-control na baha,” Go added.

The senator also warned that billions of pesos must not be wasted on ineffective projects. “As Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Vice Chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, I, with Senator Gatchalian, babantayan po namin itong budget for 2026,” he said.

Go highlighted the disconnect between flood control spending and worsening flood incidents. Despite billions in funding, floods have become more severe and even affect areas previously considered safe. He cited the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) as an example, pointing out that while DPWH’s allocation reaches P880 billion, the Department of Health receives only P313 billion.

“I am also particularly concerned about the reports of an increasing number of leptospirosis cases overwhelming our hospitals. Sa kakaikot ko sa mga hospital, sila ang nababaha pero ‘yung budget ng health halos triple ang budget ng DPWH,” he said.

He stressed that government resources must be allocated to projects that benefit Filipinos, especially in health infrastructure and services.

Go also tied the issue to his legislative work, noting that he co-authored Senate Bill No. 783, which bars government officials’ relatives up to the fourth degree from entering into government contracts. “At ngayon din po sinusuportahan natin ito, lalung lalo na po sa mga issues ngayon. I also co-authored Senate Bill No. 783,” he said.