Global girl group Katseye gnarly in denim

Katseye is at its gnarliest collaboration.

The global girl group is starring in Gap’s Fall 2025 “Better in Denim” campaign to reintroduce low-rise denim with a genre-blending dance of 2000s “Milkshake” choreographed by Robbie Blue.

With over 22 million followers, a growing global fandom, and Billboard-charting singles, Katseye is one of the most buzzed-about new acts in music.

The six-member group blends individuality, cultural diversity and pop innovation — styled head-to-toe in denim, including a reimagined Long & Lean jean designed to reflect their personal identities.

Katseye’s multicultural point of view, combined with bold self-expression, has earned its members a powerful voice within global youth culture.