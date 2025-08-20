SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Global girl group Katseye gnarly in denim

Yoonchae, Sophia, Daniela, Manon, Lara and Megan.
Yoonchae, Sophia, Daniela, Manon, Lara and Megan. Photograph courtesy of GAP
Published on

Katseye is at its gnarliest collaboration. 

The global girl group is starring in Gap’s Fall 2025 “Better in Denim” campaign to reintroduce low-rise denim with a genre-blending dance of 2000s “Milkshake” choreographed by Robbie Blue.

With over 22 million followers, a growing global fandom, and Billboard-charting singles, Katseye is one of the most buzzed-about new acts in music. 

The six-member group blends individuality, cultural diversity and pop innovation — styled head-to-toe in denim, including a reimagined Long & Lean jean designed to reflect their personal identities. 

Katseye’s multicultural point of view, combined with bold self-expression, has earned its members a powerful voice within global youth culture. 

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph