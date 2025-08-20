Gerald Anderson takes on acting, directing roles in 'Sins of the Father'

Gerald Anderson has added another title to his name—director. While topbilling the primetime series Sins of the Father, the actor is also stepping behind the camera to lead some of its biggest scenes.

“I was nervous at first, but they really made me feel at ease. The support I get from JRB, Direk FM Reyes, Bjoy, the management—especially Tita Cory and Direk Lauren—it’s so genuine. In my 19 years, this is the first show where I didn’t have any doubts, because I know I’ve got people backing me up,” Gerald shared.

He recalled how the opportunity came about during a creative meeting with JRB Production. “They mentioned a one-versus-one-hundred scene, so I pitched a few ideas to make it better. Then they said, ‘Why don’t you direct it?’ I was so surprised—but I said yes.”