Gerald Anderson: Actor, Fighter, and Now Director

For years, Gerald Anderson has been known as the industry’s Action-Drama Prince — a reputation built on powerful performances and adrenaline-pumping fight scenes. But now, the actor is stepping into a brand-new role: that of a director.

His latest project, the primetime series Sins of the Father, not only features him in the lead role of Samuel but also gives him the opportunity to direct, particularly the action sequences he has long been celebrated for.

A ‘chill, but prepared’ director

During a special set visit, Gerald opened up about his approach to directing. “Maybe the cast should be the ones to describe what kind of director I am,” he said with a smile. “But I can say that I prepared for this, I did my homework. I’d say I’m pretty chill. And I’m very lucky because the actors in this show are all talented professionals. They don’t need too much guidance — they already know what to do.”

He expressed gratitude for working alongside seasoned actors like JC de Vera, Joko Diaz and LA Santos, noting how their dedication makes his directorial tasks lighter. “I’m very blessed to be working with them. They make things easier.”

The challenge

of wearing two hats

Despite his calm demeanor, Gerald admitted that balancing the roles of actor and director comes with unique challenges—especially when action scenes are involved.

“It’s difficult to perform the fight sequences while directing at the same time,” he explained. “I have to act, then check the preview, and if one small thing goes wrong, the whole take gets thrown off. Imagine one stuntman should be lying in a specific spot, but ends up somewhere else — you have to redo the scene. It’s physically and mentally demanding, especially since we’re shooting across an entire building. I want to finish everything quickly, but it still has to look good.”

Beyond the glamour

Gerald emphasized that what audiences see on screen is only the polished result of grueling work behind the scenes.

“From the outside, television might look glamorous and effortless. But the truth is, it’s tough — tough for everyone involved, not just the actors or the directors, but the entire crew,” he said. “That’s why we’re so grateful whenever viewers acknowledge and appreciate our work. It means a lot to us.”

Stories with social relevance

What excites Gerald most about Sins of the Father is not just the action or drama — it is the message. The series touches on the very real issue of scams and fraud, which have affected many Filipinos.

“As much as possible, whenever I take on a new show, I want it to raise awareness,” he shared. “If you read the comments on our YouTube uploads, many viewers talk about scamming — and that’s because it’s really happening. If our show can make people more aware and help prevent even a few from being scammed, then we’ve done our job. That’s my responsibility as an actor, and now, also as a part-time director.”

Pushing forward with purpose

Even on exhausting days, Gerald said his motivation is fueled by the knowledge that the show not only entertains but also educates.

“That’s the message we want to deliver — to raise awareness, to show what’s really happening in society, and to remind people not to fall into these traps. When a show has social relevance, it inspires me more and pushes me to keep going, no matter how tiring the work is.”

With Sins of the Father, Anderson has proven that he is more than just a leading man—he is an evolving artist determined to tell stories that matter. By taking on the dual role of actor and director, he is bringing both intensity and integrity to the screen.

