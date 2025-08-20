From hardware supplier to billionaire contractor

Once a modest bamboo hardware supplier in Dumanjug, Cebu, QM Builders has transformed into one of the most powerful contractors in the province.

Now dubbed a “billionaire contractor” — and a quadruple contractor by some critics — its growth has been nothing short of meteoric. And at the center of that rise, according to political insiders, are its ties to Cebu’s political elite.

Engineer Allan Quirante, the man behind QM Builders, has long been a go-to name for infrastructure projects across Cebu. Politicians from the first, second, sixth and seventh district engineering offices have all tapped his companies for flood control, bridge, and gymnasium projects.

But on the ground, questions are piling up.

In Ginatilan, Cebu, former municipal councilor Maria Fema Duterte told DAILY TRIBUNE a P19.5-million flood control project in Sitio San Antonio, Barangay Poblacion was supposed to be completed by 6 October. Instead, when she inspected the site, there was nothing—no progress, not even workers. The listed contractor: QG Development Corporation (Q for Quirante, G for Galeos).

Duterte alleged that the flood control funds were quietly diverted elsewhere — to bridge and gymnasium projects that were not part of the original allocation.

“In the seventh district alone, QM Builders has cornered so many projects,” she said.

Silence of politicians

DAILY TRIBUNE sought comments from several Cebu politicians linked to QM Builders’ contracts. As of this writing, none have responded.

Reports circulating in political circles suggest why. According to multiple reliable sources, QM Builders has allegedly funded the foreign trips of mayors, vice mayors, councilors, barangay officials, and even congressmen. The company has also reportedly purchased a Cebu-based radio station for P40 million—a move seen by some as a way to control the local narrative.

QM Builders provides jobs—mayor

While critics have raised questions about QM Builders, the company has its defenders, including Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica.

In an exclusive interview over dyLA Radio, Gica stood by the contractor, pointing out the firm is based in his town and has become a key driver of the local economy.

“QM Builders is a highly professional company whose projects have consistently brought significant benefits to our constituents,” Gica said. “This positive impact extends beyond Dumanjug, reaching neighboring towns throughout the 7th District, from Dumanjug all the way to Ginatilan.”

Gica said that aside from infrastructure, the company has provided jobs for thousands of locals—something he said cannot be ignored.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region VII office echoed Gica.

Regional Director Danilo Villa said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s remarks about big contractors was not meant to single out companies like QM Builders.

“Mini-made mention itong mga contractors nationwide na nakakuha ng malalaking kontrata ay hindi naman po tinutukoy niya (the President) na mayroong ginawang hindi po maganda (He mentioned the contractors who got big contracts nationwide but he didn’t say they did anything wrong) ,” Villa told reporters.

Contractor on the run

The controversy isn’t confined to QM Builders.

In Mandaue City, a contractor linked to a P127-million flood control project in Barangay Maguikay allegedly fled abroad after President Marcos’s exposé.

That project’s wall collapsed on 29 October 2024—even when it didn’t rain.

Cebu’s flood control gold mine

From September 2018 to February 2025, Cebu saw a staggering 414 flood control projects.

Neighboring provinces paled in comparison: Leyte and Negros Occidental had just over 200 each; Iloilo and Negros Oriental, about 100 apiece; while Siquijor and Guimaras counted their projects on one hand.

And QM Builders? The company cornered 96 projects worth P7.7 billion in Cebu, plus two more in Negros Oriental valued at P106.8 million.

Among these were four massive undertakings totaling P148.5 million, including work on the Mananga River in Talisay City.

The bigger question

As billions flowed into these flood control projects, the bigger question is: Are these projects truly protecting communities from rising waters—or are they simply enriching contractors and politicians alike?

For now, Allan Quirante and QM Builders remain in the spotlight, its empire built not just on cement and steel, but on deep political ties.

And with watchdogs and whistle blowers raising louder alarms, Cebu’s flood control boom could soon face its own collapse—one not of crumbling walls, but of public trust.