Former criminologist, drug surrenderer nabbed in Nueva buy-bust

A buy-bust operation in Nueva Era led to the arrest of a 36-year-old drug surrenderer who was once a registered criminologist with an expired PRC license.

The suspect, identified as Ariel Yahin y Pambid, married and a farmer by occupation, was collared at around 11:19 a.m. in Sitio Bantay, Barangay Caray. The operation, spearheaded by personnel of the Nueva Era Municipal Police Station (MPS) in coordination with PDEA Region I, was conducted and lasted until 1:15 p.m.

Recovered from Pambid were more or less one gram of suspected shabu, contained in eight heat-sealed plastic sachets, with an estimated street value of P6,800. Police also seized a gray coin purse, two empty sachets, and one genuine P1,000 bill marked as buy-bust money.

Authorities confirmed that Pambid is listed as a Street Level Individual (SLI) and had previously surrendered under the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign. Despite his criminology background, investigators said he continued to engage in the illegal trade.

Police are to file charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while the seized evidence has been turned over to the crime laboratory for examination.