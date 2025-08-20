ERC nod clears grid access for Tanay wind

Alternergy Holdings Corp. is set to build a P2.8-billion transmission facility for its 128-megawatt Tanay Rizal Wind Power Project after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved its integration into the Luzon transmission backbone, allowing the facility to deliver renewable power to the grid.

In its decision, the ERC cleared the application of Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), a subsidiary of Alternergy Holdings Corp., to build and own two double-circuit 500-kilovolt transmission lines and a 500 kV switchyard with a 1x150 MVA transformer.

The regulator also approved a two-stage interconnection scheme, including an interim bus-in connection to the existing 500 kV San Jose-Tayabas line until the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines completes its Baras 500 kV substation, which will serve as the final connection point.

The ERC directed NGCP to expedite the filing and completion of the substation.

Innovative grid

“This is an innovative interconnection scheme that enables our Tanay Wind Power Project to meet its commitment under the Administration’s Green Energy Auction 2,” ATWC president Gerry P. Magbanua said.

“We are thankful to NGCP for its collaboration in ensuring our timely dispatch of green power to the grid while awaiting the final connection scheme.”

The Tanay Wind Power Project is expected to significantly support Alternergy’s goal of delivering 500 MW of capacity by next year.