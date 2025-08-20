Ellis tipped to win SEAG medal

Kira Ellis is expected to deliver a medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games following a triumphant performance in the Europe Triathlon Junior Women Cup over the weekend in Riga, Latvia.

Triathlon Philippines president Tom Carrasco told DAILY TRIBUNE that the 18-year-old Ellis has what it takes to emerge on the podium of the prestigious biennial meet that unwraps on 9 December in Bangkok.

Ellis made a lot of heads turn as she clocked one hour, five minutes and seven seconds in the European event that featured triathletes from Germany, Belgium, Poland and host Estonia.

Carrasco said Ellis proved that she can stand her ground against the heavyweights of the region like Margot Garabedian of Cambodia and Louisa Marie Middleditch of Singapore, who grabbed the gold and bronze medals in the previous edition of the Games in Cambodia in 2023.

“Yes, she has a good chance for a podium finish in an individual triathlon event. It’s going to be a challenge against Margot Garabedian of Cambodia and Louisa Marie Middleditch of Indonesia,” Carrasco said, referring to Garabedian, who snapped Kim Mangrobang’s six-year reign in the SEA Games.

“The French-Cambodian will be tough as she is the defending champion of the individual event.”

Based on her time, Ellis has a strong chance to dethrone the French-Cambodian powerhouse when they face off in Chonburi.

In fact, the 29-year-old Garabedian finished with a time of 1:05:34 when she ruled the women’s individual event of the SEA Games at the Kep Beach in Cambodia, a mark that is 27 seconds slower than Ellis’ clocking in the European meet,

Carrasco said Ellis’ victory is a big morale-booster for her after recovering from shin splints.

Ellis, however, is not yet officially in the roster as the federation is still finalizing the composition of the squad that is looking to surpass its performance of three golds, two silvers and a bronze medal in the previous edition of the Games.