DOJ: Quiboloy extradition to U.S. could be delayed due to pending local cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) clarified on Wednesday that, as a general rule, an individual with pending criminal cases in local courts cannot be extradited, amid reports of a supposed U.S. request for the extradition of religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The United States has formally sought Quiboloy’s extradition, but DOJ officials said pending criminal cases against him in the Philippines could delay the process.

Department of Justice spokesman Mico Clavano IV said Wednesday that under Philippine law, a person facing trial locally cannot be extradited until cases in the country are resolved.

“In general, a person cannot be extradited from the Philippines while a criminal case against him is still pending in our courts, since local jurisdiction takes priority,” Clavano told reporters. He added that the person must first face trial and, if convicted, serve any sentence before extradition may proceed.

Clavano further noted, “However, courts retain the power to act on cases with urgency, so if circumstances warrant, they may move to resolve proceedings in order not to unduly delay a valid extradition request.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, meanwhile, gave a brief response on the matter, saying, “I will know later.”

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez reportedly confirmed that U.S. authorities have submitted supporting documents to the DOJ, adding that the American government is awaiting Manila’s formal response. Reports said the U.S. transmitted the request in June, citing charges of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, fraud, and bulk cash smuggling filed against Quiboloy, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2021 and is listed on the FBI’s most wanted.

Quiboloy, 75, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City, is facing separate criminal cases in the Philippines, including sexual abuse and human trafficking charges. He surrendered to authorities in September 2024 after weeks of evading arrest and is now detained at the Pasig City Jail.

The Philippines and the U.S. signed an extradition treaty in 1994, which requires all requests to pass through diplomatic channels and be supported by detailed documentation, including charges, warrants, and statements of probable cause. Extradition is barred if the offense is political, military, punishable by death in the requesting state, or if the person sought has already been tried for the same offense in the Philippines.

If approved, Philippine and U.S. authorities would agree on the time and place of Quiboloy’s surrender. If denied, Manila must provide Washington with its reasons.

The religious empire of Quiboloy is headquartered in Davao, where former president Rodrigo Duterte, now detained by the International Criminal Court in The Netherlands for crimes against humanity, once served as longtime mayor.