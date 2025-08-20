DBM, DepEd vow to release delayed P7,000 medical allowance for teachers

A teachers' group on Wednesday welcomed the commitment of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to expedite the release of the long-delayed P7,000 medical allowance for government employees, including public school teachers.

“We are thankful for this dialogue initiated by DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. At least we have expressed the general sentiments of the teachers in both agencies, and sooner, not later, this allowance, which has been delayed for almost eight months, will be released, hopefully in the form of cash," Benjo Basas, national chairperson of Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC), said in a statement.

In the dialogue, the DBM pressed for the immediate release of the benefit, while the DepEd assured the TDC that the allowance will be distributed by the end of August.

The TDC cited the model used by the Schools Division Office of Vigan City, where the medical allowance was released to teachers in cash, with proof of HMO purchase such as a contract, card, or official receipt to be submitted afterward.

The group emphasized that time is running out, noting that only four months remain in fiscal year 2025. It reiterated its appeal for the release of the allowance in cash form, citing its practicality and accessibility compared to the HMO model mandated under Executive Order No. 64.

“The experience in Vigan shows us that a cash release is possible and more responsive to the actual needs of teachers and employees. We appeal to both the DepEd and DBM to adopt this model nationwide so that our teachers will no longer be burdened by bureaucratic and impractical arrangements,” Basas said.

Basas added that many teachers have already paid for their annual medical examinations out of pocket, and that a cash allowance would directly help them recover these costs and address urgent health expenses, including maintenance medicines.

The TDC continues to appeal to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to amend certain provisions of Executive Order 64 to allow the release of the allowance in cash form for those who need it most.

“The release of this benefit could be simplified, made accessible, practical and truly beneficial for our teachers,” Basas said.