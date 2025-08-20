Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If they cannot return your love, do not make them a ghost in your heart.

Health: Eat soft food to avoid stomach cramps.

Career: Avoid quarrels with coworkers, even jokes can cause resentment.

Wealth: Avoid showing cash online as the energy is too open.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the bedroom if you often have bad dreams.