LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (21 August 2025)
Published on

RAT

Love: If they cannot return your love, do not make them a ghost in your heart.

Health: Eat soft food to avoid stomach cramps.

Career: Avoid quarrels with coworkers, even jokes can cause resentment.

Wealth: Avoid showing cash online as the energy is too open.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the bedroom if you often have bad dreams.

OX

Love: Do not use someone loyal to you as a rebound, especially during Ghost Month as it brings bad karma.

Health: Drink ginger tea to ward off cold and cough.

Career: Avoid decision-making today, delay it for now.

Wealth: Keep a coin in your wallet that you will not spend and have it blessed by Master Hanz.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m

Color: Cream

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the main door as it may be open to the spirit of failure.

TIGER

Love: If they are hiding, it may not only be from you but from the truth.

Health: Eat hot soup or porridge during rainy days.

Career: Tone down dominance as Ghost Month favors humility.

Wealth: Avoid big purchases like gadgets or appliances.

Luck Guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse the bedroom if you feel like someone is constantly watching.

RABBIT
Love: If they suddenly approach you only during Ghost Month, think twice.

Health: Eat soup with vegetables and ginger.

Career: Quiet strategies work best today.

Wealth: Avoid lending money, even small amounts, as you will not recover it quickly.

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: Violet

Number: 1

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the altar or prayer area at home.

DRAGON
Love: Do not argue with your partner, sometimes others are listening.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables to fight fatigue.

Career: Reduce power play, even jokes can have an energetic backlash.

Wealth: Look for an old coin with a “lucky year” and keep it.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse your wallet and drawer for continuous luck flow.

SNAKE

Love: Do not romanticize pain. Not all nostalgia is meant to be revisited.

Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea.

Career: Log out on time, do not overburden your body.

Wealth: Avoid opening new online investments this month.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse your room if the atmosphere feels heavy.

HORSE

Love: If they cannot claim you in the light, do not stay in the dark.

Health: Eat boiled vegetables.

Career: Organize records as Ghost Month dislikes clutter and overdue tasks.

Wealth: Do not share financial passwords or bank details with anyone.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse hallways and storage areas if there are recurring problems.

GOAT

Love: If they still are not clear, stop looking back.

Health: Walk for at least 10 minutes to avoid stiffness.

Career: Avoid multitasking, your energy is limited today.

Wealth: Reduce the “rush to sale” mindset as Ghost Month favors restraint.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the bathroom and frequently cleaned corners of the house.

MONKEY

Love: If respect is gone, do not give them access to your heart.

Health: Drink tea after meals.

Career: Avoid gossip energy as this is not the time for intrigue.

Wealth: Keep coins on the altar and have them blessed by Master Hanz before use.

Luck Guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: Tan

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse your room if you often feel unmotivated.

ROOSTER

Love: If ghosting is their style, let their disappearance be complete.

Health: Eat fruits to keep up your strength on heavy days.

Career: Do not leave your email or laptop open when you are not around.

Wealth: Transfer your online banking app to a more secure device.

Direction: West

Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse your work desk, especially if things go missing unexpectedly.

DOG

Love: Sorry is not enough if they hurt you repeatedly.

Health: Warm your body before sleeping.

Career: Do not be a savior this month, look after yourself too.

Wealth: Reduce remittances or advance payments today.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse the living room and entrance as something might be “slipping in.”

PIG

Love: Do not try to fix someone who fought against your very being.

Health: Eat something warm before leaving the house.

Career: Be on guard with “urgent” requests, the burden may not be yours to bear.

Wealth: Bless a coin pouch and do not keep replacing it.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the entire house if unexpected expenses keep happening.

feng shui Horoscope

