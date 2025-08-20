Credit grabber

Artificial intelligence pioneer Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has admitted that AI will wipe out some jobs entirely. But at the same time, the technology will usher in new high-paying jobs in 10 years, he said, according to yahoo!tech.

“In 2035, that graduating college student, if they still go to college at all, could very well be leaving on a mission to explore the solar system on a spaceship in some completely new, exciting, super well-paid, super interesting job,” Altman told video journalist Cleo Abram last week, yahoo!tech reports.

Supporting Altman’s prediction are data from the United States’ Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating a fast-growing number of aerospace engineering jobs, according to yahoo!tech, which says the pay for such jobs would be $130,000 per year.

Losing a job to AI, however, will not be much of a concern for a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker.

Mary Ann Magdamit, 31, of Carson, California, worked at the Torrance branch of USPS and her social media posts spoke of a lucrative profession.

Magdamit even flaunted her wads of cash and lavish lifestyle in photos, KTLA reports.

On 11 August, however, she pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges.

From 2022 until July 2025, Magdamit stole mail containing checks, debit and credit cards, and personal identifying information, and then activated the stolen cards to make luxury purchases and take international trips to tropical locales, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) alleged, according to KTLA.

She also sold some of the stolen cards to co-conspirators and arranged for others to cash stolen checks using counterfeit identity documents, the DoJ said, KTLA reports.

Federal agents raided Magdamit’s house in December and found more than 130 stolen credit and debit cards, and 16 US Treasury checks,

Magdamit was arrested on 1 July and another search of her apartment yielded more stolen credit cards, KTLA says.

Her trial starts in October and a conviction could send her to prison for 30 years.