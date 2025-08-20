Chef Robby Goco flexes lamb chops

The past year has seen a slew of trends reshape the local culinary scene: bar takeovers, non-alcoholic cocktails and Japanese concepts laser-focused on dishes like Sukiyaki, Hamburg and Katsudon. There is still time left in 2025 for another evolution in Manila dining, so why not look at lamb?

That was the spirit of the recent launch of the “Lambassador” program in the Philippines, where chef Robby Goco was introduced as the country’s first-ever Lambassador by Meat & Livestock Australia.

At an intimate tasting in Bonifacio Global City’s Greek eatery Souv! by Cyma, Chef Robby put together a five-course meal that doubled as a masterclass on lamb’s versatility.

The dishes ranged from Mediterranean to Mexican to Filipino, each highlighting different aspects of the meat. The lamb burger, for instance, showed how lamb can be a strong alternative to beef. Dressed in familiar flavors, it felt welcoming to Filipino diners who may have tried lamb before in the form of Middle Eastern kebabs, but it still let lamb’s distinct character shine.