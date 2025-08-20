SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

Chairman George Garcia's bag stolen

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia
(FILE PHOTO) Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia Photo from PNA
Published on

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia confirmed that his bag was stolen while dining at a restaurant along Roxas Boulevard on Tuesday,19 August.

Garcia said the bag contained between P10,000 to P12,000 in cash, a mobile phone, ATM cards, and several personal identification cards. Based on CCTV footage, six individuals were seen involved in the theft around 1 p.m.

The incident happened shortly after Garcia attended a Senate hearing on the proposed anti-political dynasty law. Authorities are now investigating the case.

Comelec
Chairman George Garcia

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph