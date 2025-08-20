Chairman George Garcia's bag stolen

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia confirmed that his bag was stolen while dining at a restaurant along Roxas Boulevard on Tuesday,19 August.

Garcia said the bag contained between P10,000 to P12,000 in cash, a mobile phone, ATM cards, and several personal identification cards. Based on CCTV footage, six individuals were seen involved in the theft around 1 p.m.

The incident happened shortly after Garcia attended a Senate hearing on the proposed anti-political dynasty law. Authorities are now investigating the case.