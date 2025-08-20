Carlos Agassi marries non-showbiz girlfriend

Carlos Agassi made public his marriage to longtime girlfriend Sarina Yamamoto.

The couple exchanged I do's in a private ceremony on 8 August.

In a Facebook and Instagram post Tuesday, 19 August, Agassi shared some snaps taken during the wedding with this caption: "The most memorable day of my life is when I met my wife.

"I said deep inside, hopefully she will agree to marry me someday and here we are close to 7 years later, happily ever after!

"Marrying my best friend, my soulmate, my talented rap Goddess, producer, director, nurse, psychiatrist, architect, and gym, food, & travel buddy. The most beautiful sexy woman for me!"

With his wife, the actor-rapper was able to fulfill some cherished dreams.

"Fulfilling her dreams which is now our dreams, 4x4 car, new house with fresh air near the beach, river & mountains surrounded by positivity," he wrote.

What remains unfulfilled is having a bundle of joy.

"Praying for a baby. Just like all of you, gustong gusto namin but all in Gods time.

"We are both working hard towards our goals side by side every second of every minute of every hour of everyday.

"Sabi nga ni Father may forever sa marriage and we both agree," he wrote.

"I love you so much Mrs. Sarina Agassi! I just pray everyday that I can make you the happiest! Thanks for all the love, patience, and trust!," he added.