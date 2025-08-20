Car-free Sundays at Ayala Avenue adds 3×3 basketball and pickleball courts

Ayala Avenue’s popular Car-Free Sundays program is offering more ways for the community to stay active with the addition of two new court activations: a 3×3 basketball pop-up and a weekly pickleball court. The basketball activation, first staged in June 2025, will return on select Sundays, while the pickleball court, launched on August 10, is now available every Car-Free Sunday. The move aims to make the open-streets program more inclusive and social, giving participants new ways to move and connect.

“Car-Free Sundays is about building a weekly habit of movement,” said Misha Quimpo, Project Development Manager at Ayala Land. “By adding courts, we’re giving people more ways to be active, whether that’s a quick game with friends or trying a new sport for the first time.”

TITAN Summer Jam 3×3 Basketball Tournament (June 2025)

The inaugural 3×3 basketball tournament drew 16 teams and 60 participants aged 14–19. The youth-centered event, held in partnership with TITAN, highlighted Ayala Triangle Gardens as a versatile space for both sports and community programming. Future editions will expand to include additional age brackets. The 3×3 court will return on select Car-Free Sundays, with dates announced in advance.

The Garden Pickleball Series Launch (10 August 2025)

Pickleball made its Car-Free Sundays debut with enthusiastic participation from weekend regulars, sports influencers, and personalities like Ms. Grand Int’l 2016 1st Runner-Up Nicole Cordoves and Ateneo Lady Eagles player Dzi Gervacio. Known for its low-impact, social gameplay, the court will now be a permanent feature every Sunday, encouraging newcomers and seasoned players alike to join.

“We’re widening the menu of movement — from running and cycling to court sports — so people of different ages and fitness levels can find their fit,” Quimpo added.

The new court activations lead up to the second anniversary of Car-Free Sundays at Ayala Avenue on 7 September, which will feature a fun run, fitness activities, and a photo exhibit celebrating participants who make the program part of their weekly routine.