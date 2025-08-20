Camp Crame High School receives makeover from WeLoveU

Quezon City Assistant Branch Manager of the International WeLoveU Foundation, Mr. Junha Lee; Quezon City Branch Manager, Mr. Michael Lee; Principal II Dr. Marife Talabucon; and Public Schools Division Supervisor Dr. Edna Galiza lead the symbolic ribbon-cutting during the turnover of newly renovated restrooms at Camp Crame High School on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The WeLoveU Foundation embodies a mother’s love through volunteerism, striving to enhance the well-being of the global community regardless of nationality, race, socioeconomic status, or religious background.Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE