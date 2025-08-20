Camp Crame High School receives makeover from WeLoveU

Quezon City Assistant Branch Manager of the International WeLoveU Foundation, Mr. Junha Lee; Quezon City Branch Manager, Mr. Michael Lee; Principal II Dr. Marife Talabucon; and Public Schools Division Supervisor Dr. Edna Galiza lead the symbolic ribbon-cutting during the turnover of newly renovated restrooms at Camp Crame High School on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The WeLoveU Foundation embodies a mother’s love through volunteerism, striving to enhance the well-being of the global community regardless of nationality, race, socioeconomic status, or religious background. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











Copied

Quezon City Assistant Branch Manager of the International WeLoveU Foundation, Mr. Junha Lee; Quezon City Branch Manager, Mr. Michael Lee; Principal II Dr. Marife Talabucon; and Public Schools Division Supervisor Dr. Edna Galiza lead the symbolic ribbon-cutting during the turnover of newly renovated restrooms at Camp Crame High School on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The WeLoveU Foundation embodies a mother’s love through volunteerism, striving to enhance the well-being of the global community regardless of nationality, race, socioeconomic status, or religious background. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Quezon City Assistant Branch Manager of the International WeLoveU Foundation, Mr. Junha Lee; Quezon City Branch Manager, Mr. Michael Lee; Principal II Dr. Marife Talabucon; and Public Schools Division Supervisor Dr. Edna Galiza lead the symbolic ribbon-cutting during the turnover of newly renovated restrooms at Camp Crame High School on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The WeLoveU Foundation embodies a mother’s love through volunteerism, striving to enhance the well-being of the global community regardless of nationality, race, socioeconomic status, or religious background. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Quezon City Assistant Branch Manager of the International WeLoveU Foundation, Mr. Junha Lee; Quezon City Branch Manager, Mr. Michael Lee; Principal II Dr. Marife Talabucon; and Public Schools Division Supervisor Dr. Edna Galiza lead the symbolic ribbon-cutting during the turnover of newly renovated restrooms at Camp Crame High School on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The WeLoveU Foundation embodies a mother’s love through volunteerism, striving to enhance the well-being of the global community regardless of nationality, race, socioeconomic status, or religious background. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Quezon City Assistant Branch Manager of the International WeLoveU Foundation, Mr. Junha Lee; Quezon City Branch Manager, Mr. Michael Lee; Principal II Dr. Marife Talabucon; and Public Schools Division Supervisor Dr. Edna Galiza lead the symbolic ribbon-cutting during the turnover of newly renovated restrooms at Camp Crame High School on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The WeLoveU Foundation embodies a mother’s love through volunteerism, striving to enhance the well-being of the global community regardless of nationality, race, socioeconomic status, or religious background. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE