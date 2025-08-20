Calvin Klein’s denim reign begins with Seventeen’s Mingyu

Calvin Klein just dropped its Fall 2025 denim campaign, and it’s serving full fashion fantasy with MINGYU front and center.
The SEVENTEEN heartthrob returns as the face of CK denim as he embodies denim. Effortlessly magnetic, he turns everyday staples into runway-level obsessions.
This season’s collection is sharper, sexier, and unapologetically bold.
The standout? A reimagined CK Emblem print that transforms the classic monogram into a graphic allover moment—seen across jeans and trucker jackets that scream editorial edge.
The 90s Straight Jean makes a triumphant return in vintage and rich indigo washes, styled with loose button-downs and logo tees that channel MINGYU’s off-duty cool.
For a sleeker silhouette, the Slim Jean hugs just right, while the Carpenter Jean leans into structured workwear with a fashion-forward twist. And the 90s Taper Jean? It’s nostalgia with polish, tailored to perfection.
Every shot feels like a love letter to denim with tonal styling, seductive layering, and that signature CK minimalism dialed up with K-pop charisma.