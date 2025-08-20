BIR files 75 cases vs vape retailers over P711M in unpaid taxes

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed 75 criminal complaints before the Department of Justice against illicit vape retailers and resellers nationwide, targeting unregistered products that failed to pay excise taxes, BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. confirmed Wednesday.

The cases, lodged with the DOJ from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, represent a total estimated tax liability of P711.3 million. “These are retailers we raided and whose products were confiscated, proving that the excise tax on these vape products was not paid,” Lumagui said.

The BIR said the filing is part of its ongoing crackdown on tax evasion in the vape industry. Raids and inspections across the country uncovered unregistered and smuggled products, many of which lacked the excise stamps required by law.

“The illicit sale of these products not only violates tax laws but also undermines public safety, as these items have not undergone quality checks by the Department of Trade and Industry,” Lumagui added. “Excise taxes fund healthcare services and infrastructure, so evasion results in billions in lost government revenue.”

He clarified that the 75 cases involve retailers and resellers only, not connected as a single syndicate. “These are individuals selling products obtained from previously targeted wholesalers and importers, who have already been charged in separate cases,” he said.

Consumers are advised to check for BIR excise stamps on vape products to ensure they are legal and that taxes have been properly paid. Price alone is not a reliable indicator, as lower prices often reflect tax evasion.

The latest filing forms part of large-scale enforcement actions, including raids on major warehouse operations and wholesalers of vape products, underscoring the agency’s commitment to hold tax evaders accountable and protect law-abiding businesses.