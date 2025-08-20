Biazon intervenes in Acero Compound row after harassment reports

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon has stepped in to address reports of alleged harassment and unsafe conditions faced by families displaced from Acero Compound in Barangay Cupang.

During a site visit, Biazon said he personally saw residents sitting along a wall under the scorching sun. According to him, residents complained they were harassed even for simple actions, such as opening an umbrella.

“What they told me, that even if they open an umbrella they get harassed, that’s what I saw. What time was that, almost nine o’clock, the sun was high. So I know for a fact that they were not opening their umbrellas because when I arrived, that’s what I found,” Biazon said.

Residents also identified a security guard, surnamed Reyes, as the one enforcing restrictions, including prohibiting them from bringing water.

Property representatives denied preventing residents from bringing food and water but agreed to remove the guard in question.

The demolition stems from a Supreme Court order. Demolitions are set to continue in neighboring areas, including Santo Niño, but Biazon said issues surrounding the Acero Compound should first be resolved before proceeding with other sites.