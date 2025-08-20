Behind IU’s sweet smile

IU Nation, this one’s for you.

Mark your calendars for Behind The Smile—a fan-first celebration happening August 30–31 at Podium Hall. Expect exclusive sets, surprise drops, and freebies that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. It’s not just an event. It’s a moment.

Colgate Optic White Purple x IU

Colgate-Palmolive just dropped its boldest beauty collab yet, tapping global K-pop icon IU as the face of their newest campaign. This marks a historic first: a Korean celebrity fronting a Colgate campaign of this scale, syncing oral care with the booming K-beauty wave across 18 Asia Pacific markets.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with IU, the Queen of K-pop, a partnership poised to make a significant impact with beauty enthusiasts across Asia and globally," said Samir Singh, EVP Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive, Asia Pacific. "As leaders in the Oral Care category, we are using the success of Optic White Purple to position toothpaste and oral care serums as beauty essentials. IU embodies the essence of K-beauty, a cultural force defining new trends in beauty across the world, now reveals the secret behind her smile - Colgate Optic White Purple. We will showcase the science of colour correction and use Omni-demand generation to drive engagement and purchase across every consumer touchpoint".

The campaign is everywhere — TV, digital, socials, retail, and OOH — lighting up screens from Manila to Melbourne, Jakarta to Jeju.