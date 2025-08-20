Barangay official nabbed in Piddig drug bust

A barangay official was arrested in a drug buy-bust operation conducted by personnel of the Piddig Municipal Police Station (MPS), led by Police Major Kristian Lee Badua, on Tuesday morning, August 19, 2025, in Sitio Bugyata, Brgy. 7 Sucsuquen.

Police identified the suspect as Joel Manuel y Antonio, 57, married, a resident and barangay official of Brgy. 7 Sucsuquen. He is also listed as a High-Value Individual (HVI) and a drug surrenderer. The suspect was apprehended at around 8:40 a.m. after selling a heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer.

Seized during the operation were:

Six sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately one gram, with an estimated street value of ₱6,800

One black belt bag

One brown coin purse

One blue iPhone XR

One genuine ₱1,000 bill used as marked money

One red Honda TMX 125 motorcycle with sidecar, bearing plate number 860 AAA

The suspect is now under the custody of the Piddig MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.