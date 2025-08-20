Banged-up Cruz finally gets breather

After three months of non-stop basketball, Jericho Cruz finally gets a breather, giving him a chance to rest and recover ahead of San Miguel Beer’s campaign in the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) this October.

The 34-year-old Cruz said the break is a welcome development as he suffered an injury midway through his campaign with Guam in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week.

Prior to that, he led San Miguel to a highly-physical six-game title showdown against TNT Tropang 5G in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The grueling schedule took its toll on Cruz that he suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Guam’s final two games in the continental meet.

“I didn’t make it. I came from the finals in the Philippine Cup then I went straight to Saudi. When I got there, we played right away,” Cruz said.

“I need rest because having a hamstring injury makes it tight.”

Still, it was a mission accomplished for Cruz.

Aside from helping the Beermen secure their 30th title, Cruz also emerged as Most Valuable Player of the Finals series.

In the Asia Cup, he shared scoring honor with Tai Wesley as they led Guam clinched its first ever win in the tournament, 82-73, over Syria in a game where the Filipino dropped five three-pointers.

But that was when he hurt his hamstring, making him skip the team’s game against Japan, and later, against South Korea in the qualification for the quarterfinals. Guam lost both games.

“We’re so blessed to get this one win and make history for the island of Guam,” he said.

Now that basketball is over, the San Miguel Beer guard is taking a well-deserved break as he tries to rest, recover, recharge, and be ready for the coming season, where the Beermen will buckle down to work as they defend their all-Filipino title.

“I’m still recovering. I’m resting while having fun.”