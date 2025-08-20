SUBSCRIBE NOW
Baby found abandoned outside INC chapel in Nueva Ecija

A baby was found in front of the Iglesia ni Cristo chapel in Sitio Naglaoag, Barangay Sto. Niño on August 16, 2025.
San Jose City, Nueva Ecija — A baby was found abandoned in front of the Iglesia ni Cristo chapel in Sitio Naglaoag, Barangay Sto. Niño on 16 August 2025.

Concerned citizens immediately turned over the infant to the police and barangay officials before bringing him to the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose (OLSJ) for a medical checkup.

The baby boy is currently admitted at OLSJ, with the City Social Welfare Development (CSWD) temporarily taking care of him during his stay.

Authorities are still investigating to locate the child’s parents. Anyone with information may contact CSWD at 0915-378-8647.

